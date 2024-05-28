Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 85,343 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 975.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE BEN opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
