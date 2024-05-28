Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.78.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $226.86 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

