Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 2,746 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.