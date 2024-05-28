SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $326,000 Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $162,201,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,409,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,151,000 after buying an additional 2,319,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in CNH Industrial by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,516,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,008,000 after buying an additional 3,322,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

