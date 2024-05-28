Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 841 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 382.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

