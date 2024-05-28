Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.40 and a 52 week high of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

