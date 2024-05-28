1,605 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

Radian Group stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDN

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.