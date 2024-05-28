Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after purchasing an additional 470,073 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 242,313 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.