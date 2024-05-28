Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $341,737.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 1.4 %

EQH opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 27.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

