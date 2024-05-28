Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.