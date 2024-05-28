Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,458 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

