BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

BMRN opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,079 shares of company stock worth $9,438,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

