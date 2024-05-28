Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($0.84). The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Featured Articles

