Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $430.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.
Several brokerages have commented on WLFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
