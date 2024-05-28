Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Declares Dividend of €0.93

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of €0.93 ($1.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,766 ($35.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The company has a market cap of £10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,870.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,565.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,403.42. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,065 ($26.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,830 ($36.14).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,395 ($30.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,287.05 ($5,475.16). Insiders bought 508 shares of company stock worth $1,294,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.01) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,875 ($36.72).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

