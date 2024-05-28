Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 13%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) was down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 1,203,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,494% from the average daily volume of 75,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Tasty Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Tasty

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

