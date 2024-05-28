Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH) to Issue Dividend of €0.93 on June 24th

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of €0.93 ($1.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCH stock opened at GBX 2,764 ($35.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,403.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.14). The firm has a market cap of £10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,870.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.01) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.31) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,875 ($36.72).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,395 ($30.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,287.05 ($5,475.16). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 508 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,581. Company insiders own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.