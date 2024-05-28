Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Shares of WLFC stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $430.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.
WLFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
