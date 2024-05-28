Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $430.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $287,884.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,367.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Willis Lease Finance news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $132,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $287,884.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,367.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,088,495 over the last three months. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

