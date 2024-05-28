Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jamf (JAMF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF):

5/20/2024 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Jamf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Jamf had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,357.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 40.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

