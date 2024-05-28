LimeWire (LMWR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $172.69 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $172.69 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 726,378,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,389 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 726,378,601 with 286,935,389.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.61795861 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $4,662,214.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

