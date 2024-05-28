Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of International Money Express worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMXI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMXI opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

