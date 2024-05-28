Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 265,812 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.09. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

