Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 870,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at $7,964,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 678.51% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

