Swiss National Bank Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 77,572 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,836,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $800.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

