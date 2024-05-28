Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.98.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

