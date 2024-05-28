Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 126,359 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 86,628 shares during the period. BDL Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $196.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

