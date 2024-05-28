Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Bank First worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Price Performance

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $820.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In other news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

