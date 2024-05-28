MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

MarineMax Price Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.19 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

