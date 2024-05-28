Swiss National Bank Has $1.49 Million Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Dril-Quip worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 252.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DRQ opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

