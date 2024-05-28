Swiss National Bank Has $1.49 Million Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 285.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $3,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 28.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,356,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 298,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after buying an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,259 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYRX opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $543.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

