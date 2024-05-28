Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Costamare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 450,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Costamare by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 214,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 177.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 133,225 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costamare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Costamare Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CMRE opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Costamare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.