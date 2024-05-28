Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NN by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in NN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NN by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 181,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NN by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
NN Stock Performance
NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on NN in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
NN Company Profile
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
