Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,033 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Escalade worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESCA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Escalade during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Escalade by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 30.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $187.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

