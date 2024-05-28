Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,661 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,038,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,281,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314,856 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,787 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Infinera by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,927,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,024 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Infinera Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

