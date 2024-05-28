Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $781.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.