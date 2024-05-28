Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at $536,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 12.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 108.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $318.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.