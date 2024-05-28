BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after buying an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,978,000 after buying an additional 302,270 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 1,964,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 36,300 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,240 shares of company stock worth $530,342. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

