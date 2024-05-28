Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $164,396.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 507,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,435.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $164,396.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 507,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,435.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $38,979.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,806 shares of company stock worth $8,421,554. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,688.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $20.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

