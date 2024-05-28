Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,957 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Redfin by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 192,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Trading Down 3.2 %

RDFN stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $718.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

