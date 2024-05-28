Akamai Technologies (AKAM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM):

5/17/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $92.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $138.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $117.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after purchasing an additional 228,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $134,923,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

