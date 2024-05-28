Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $157,000 in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. Citigroup upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.85%.

About Krispy Kreme

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.