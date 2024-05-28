Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 43.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 300.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

