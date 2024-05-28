Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $384.00 to $376.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $521.00 to $463.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $530.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $492.00 to $397.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $546.00.

4/26/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $430.00 to $384.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $555.00 to $505.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $500.00 to $405.00.

4/9/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $445.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $540.00.

4/4/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $303.01 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.28 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.35 and its 200 day moving average is $430.18. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $351,868,000 after buying an additional 686,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

