Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,795 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

