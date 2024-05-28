Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,430 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 121,716 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 975,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 559,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $538.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

