Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,671 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,082,485.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $462,506.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,179. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

