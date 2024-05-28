Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 34,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 48.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,280 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

ATEC opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $121,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 295,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,151 shares of company stock worth $2,376,717. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

