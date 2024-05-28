Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,189 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

