Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $195,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NovoCure by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in NovoCure by 826.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 87,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVCR

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.