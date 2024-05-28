10,345 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after buying an additional 434,003 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Asana by 252.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Asana by 8,952.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Asana by 83.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 92,387 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

Insider Activity

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.